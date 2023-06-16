The Loudoun South Little League is starting its own softball program for the fall 2023 season. The action follows the recent dissolution of the Loudoun Girls Little League Softball.
LSLL's board of directors unanimously approved the initiative during its June 12 meeting.
"We are excited to announce the opening of our softball program and extend a warm welcome to all aspiring softball players in Loudoun County," stated Board President Joe Soricelli. "Our goal is to create a supportive and inclusive environment that allows young athletes to thrive and develop their skills, while fostering a love for the game."
LSLL plans to open registration for the softball program concurrently with its fall baseball registration, scheduled to open in the early-to-mid July. The league plans a range of divisions and age groups to accommodate players of all skill levels.
LSLL is working to secure field permits, recruit experienced coaches, and organize training clinics and informational sessions.
"We understand the importance of providing a seamless transition for players from LGLLS to LSLL, and we are committed to delivering a high-quality softball experience that will exceed expectations," Soricelli said.
Details will be posted on the LSLL website (lsll.org) and social media channels.
Loudoun South Little League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable baseball and softball experience for the youth in the Loudoun County community, while fostering character development, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
