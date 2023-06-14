The School Board on June 13 voted to authorize construction of an additional entrance to Woodgrove High School connecting Rt. 690 through the county-owned Fields Farm property and to transfer $5.93 million to build the road.
The vote adds the project and its funding to the division’s Capital Improvement Projects.
On April 18 the Board of Supervisors ended its Woodgrove High School/Fields Farm Park Road project and transferred the remaining funds to the division’s CIP.
There is $5.93 million still available of the project’s $7.8 million budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.