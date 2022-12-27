Although the School Board finished its Fiscal Year 2022 with an unusually large amount of money left over, little of that money found its way back to the county after an eleventh-hour spending spree, county budget officers noted at a county finance committee meeting Dec. 13.
The school district’s largest source of funding is the Board of Supervisors, which every year sets an amount of local tax revenue and spending authority for the schools. While the county board sets the number, the School Board has authority over how it’s spent. At the end of the fiscal year, other than money already committed to be spent or forwarded to the next fiscal year’s budget, left over local money returns to the county government. The county can use it several ways, such as spending it, bolstering contingency accounts, putting it into reserve—or forwarding it to the next fiscal year to lower the tax rate that year.
After Fiscal Year 2019 ended on June 30, 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic threw government budgets into chaos, the schools returned $11.5 million from a $1.2 billion school fund. $797.4 million of the school fund came from local taxes.
At the end of Fiscal Year 2022, after forwarding $12 million to their 2023 budget, the School Board wound up with nearly $35.6 million left over. But less than a million of that found its way back to the county after the School Board spent nearly all of it.
On May 10 alone the School Board voted to spend $21.4 million on a list of 33 projects ranging among new school bus camera upgrades, Chromebooks for kindergartners, licensing costs for elementary and middle school science textbooks, recruitment incentives, work on a new Sully Elementary School playground, HVAC replacements and upgrades at various schools, maintenance and ground equipment, fence repairs, water bottle filling stations, and other one-time expenses. Many of those were projects planned for Fiscal Year 2023.
Another $2.5 million went to one-time $1,000 bonuses for part-time summer school workers in a vote May 24.
By the time the money made it back to the county, there was approximately $700,000 left.
At the Dec. 13 finance committee meeting, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) noted it “seems like their practice has turned into spending a lot of money at the end of the budget cycle.” Deputy Chief Financial Officer Megan Bourke agreed that is county staff’s understanding.
“That’s a discussion that we need to have, because I don’t think that’s ever been the intent of that money,” Letourneau said. “It’s to fund the school budget as proposed, not a bunch of stuff at the end of the school budget because there’s some left. And it’s the county’s money, it’s not the school system’s money.”
In years past, the school board has sent a budget request with general plans on how they intend to spend the money to supervisors, who then decide in annual budget deliberations how much funding to send the schools. Supervisors this year are hoping for an end to those annual debates over school funding, with a proposal to up the school budget each year by 60% of the growth in local tax revenues, whatever that amount happens to be.
(4) comments
Maybe the Supervisors need to read state statute 22.1-79 which REQUIRES School Boards to manage school systems using "UTMOST EFFICIENCY". When is the last time the BOS raised serious questions over school board spending approvals? Wasn't firing the Superintendent yet not for CAUSE pretty obvious for even this BOS to notice the financial abuse? Apparently not. :-) On the other hand if the BOS considers paying current residents who didn't even live in Loudoun 30 years ago for an abuse that occurred over a 100 years ago the threshold for prudence must be pretty low.
And let's not forget the BoS committed $3.4M toward Selma Estates flood mitigation
Fourteen Loudoun County homes north of Leesburg have been flood targets for years, but now the county is considering aid for eight homes in the special flood hazard area.
This is what monopoly power gets you. No concern for efficiency or saving money, no care about wasting money (laptops for kindergartners? Give me a break!). All these funds should be deducted from the FY23 budget--which will still be bloated. It's not like this spending results in better educated kids. Without competition, there is no incentive to improve results and there never will be improvement or wise spending. Anyone who believes otherwise ... well, the saying applies: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, 10 times, a hundred times, shame on me."
“It’s to fund the school budget as proposed, not a bunch of stuff at the end of the school budget because there’s some left. And it’s the county’s money, it’s not the school system’s money.”
It's the TAXPAYERS money Matt. Big talk from the BoS who engage in precisely the same frivolous spending practice; spend it all before the plebes notice.
These people --- these elected "public servants" despise us. They never let an opportunity go by wherein they don't rub our noses in it. Parasites on the common good. Loudoun taxpayers deserve so much better.
