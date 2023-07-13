Furqan Syed was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the December 2021 murder of Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home.
During a two-week trial in April, county prosecutors used cell phone data and video footage from cameras in Goode’s neighborhood to show he was near her home in the days prior to her death and around the time of the shooting.
Goode’s daughter, Sheima Abbas, testified that Syed knocked on her door Dec. 27, 2021, where they shared a brief interaction. She said Syed was looking for her brother and told her that he would be back. Prosecutors said that cell phone data and video footage show Syed returning to the neighborhood every day until the murder on Dec. 30, when they said he slipped into the house, shot Goode in a hallway and fled out the backdoor. They said Syed then drove toward Washington, DC, where cell phone data shows he stopped at the Chain Bridge over the Potomac River for four minutes. Prosecutors alleged he threw the murder weapon into the river before returning home and taking his wife and their toddler on a last-minute trip to St. Louis. The prosecution also said that Syed’s wife Googling “breaking news” and “Brambleton news” during the drive. After returning home, Syed flew to Dubai on Jan. 3, where he was arrested and brought back to Loudoun County months later.
No motive for the killing was disclosed.
Syed had no prior criminal history and the state’s sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of between 25 and 42 years in prison.
Circuit Court Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. sentenced Syed to life in prison for the conviction of first-degree murder. He also handed down a sentence of 35 years on the conviction of armed burglary and three years for the use of a firearm during a felony. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
