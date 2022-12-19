The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has added six new deputies following the Dec. 19 graduation ceremony at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.
Two Sheriff’s Office recruits received special honors during the ceremony. Deputy Samuel Zinkgraf received the Academic Award and Deputy Sean Doogue received the Human Performance Award.
Additionally, Deputy Edmund Chong was elected as president of the academy’s 147th class, its largest ever.
The other new deputies are Christopher Brannan, Edmund Chong, and James Laverty.
“We are very excited for the six new deputies to join our family. I wish them the best as they begin working with our community and continuing to make Loudoun County one of the safest and best places to live in the nation,” stated Sheriff Mike Chapman.
So far this year, the Loudoun Sheriff's Office has hired 54 sworn personnel, including 28 pre-certified officers from law enforcement agencies in Virginia, and 10 sworn officers are from out of state.
