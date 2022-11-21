Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center Dispatcher Adriane Heiden has been awarded the Virginia Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunications.
The Governor’s Fire Service Awards were established in 2002 to honor excellence in Virginia’s Fire Service. The program is operated by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, in partnership with the Virginia Fire Services Board.
According to the department, since she joined the dispatch center in 2019, Heiden excelled as a call taker and dispatcher and has become a certified emergency dispatch quality assurance reviewer. As part of her responsibilities, she evaluates and provides educational feedback to employees on calls that were reviewed and develops continuing dispatch education that addresses identified performance problems.
Using her experience as an avid hiker, Heiden developed a training program to assist other dispatchers in processing calls from individuals experiencing medical emergencies on trails around the county. The training covers call processing techniques, location determination programs, and trail identification systems. It has been presented to all Loudoun County Fire and Rescue employees, new uniformed fire officers, and all newly hired personnel within the center.
