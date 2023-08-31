A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge on Thursday scheduled a March 4, 2024, jury trial for Washington Commanders player Jamin Davis, who is appealing his conviction of driving more than 100 miles per hour on Loudoun County Parkway
Last September, then-District Court Judge Matthew Snow sentenced Davis to serve 30 days in jail and issued a $1,114 fine for the violation in addition to suspending his license for six months.
Davis appealed the case to Circuit Court. On July 31, Judge Stephen E. Sincavage was presented with a plea agreement to reduce that jail sentence to six days. He rejected that proposal.
Davis’ attorneys today requested that Judge Douglas L. Fleming schedule a one-day jury trial sometime after Feb. 11, 2024—the date of this year’s NFL Super Bowl—and added that they would continue to work with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in hopes of negotiating a plea agreement.
