A Circuit Court Judge today denied a motion to declare a YouTube prankster as an adverse witness during the trial of the man charged with shooting him in the Dulles Town Center mall earlier this year.
Alan W. Colie, 31, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and two other felonies after he allegedly shot a man who was harassing him at the mall’s food court during the filming of a pranking video on April 2. He faces a five-day trial starting Sept. 25.
Colie’s attorney sought to have the shooting victim, Tanner Cook, declared as an adverse witness during the trial. The declaration would allow defense attorneys greater leeway to ask leading questions and challenge his credibility in front of a jury.
After hearing from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and defense lawyers for over an hour, Judge Matthew P. Snow denied the motion, but left the door open for the issue to be raised again during the trial.
Public Defender Tabatha Blake said Cook had a vested personal and financial interest in the case. She submitted evidence that included screenshots of Cook’s YouTube channel with a video titled, “I got shot” and the first minute of that video that shows a clip of news coverage of the event, and phone video footage of an ambulance on the scene as Cook was being treated outside of the mall on the day of the shooting.
Blake said that Cook’s YouTube following had grown by 20 percent since the incident.
“He needs to keep that going,” she said. “He needs people to keep liking him.”
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Eden Holmes argued that to justify her request Blake was required to show that Cook had a financial interest in the outcome of the case, not just the case itself. She said the defense had not shown any definitive evidence that Cook had benefited from the events in April.
Snow agreed. He said he was denying the motion based on Cook’s financial interest in the outcome of the case without prejudice and that there was not enough proof that Cook would benefit from the outcome of the case.
“There’s smoke, but no fire,” he said, adding that if more evidence made the argument relevant again, “it would be a good point to bring up.”
