Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. on Thursday postponed handing down a sentence against a Sterling man facing life in prison for the 2020 robbery and fatal shooting of Jose I. Escobar.
Gavin Collins, 24, halted his jury trial last August and pleaded guilty to eight felony charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, and firearms violations. He faces a maximum sentence of two life terms plus 38 years in prison.
According to evidence presented in the case, Collins and co-defendant Joshua Mark Hunter lured Escobar from his home in Winchester to the Village at Potomac Falls neighborhood in Sterling in the early morning hours of July 8, 2020, with a plot to steal his car to sell for money to buy drugs. The three met shortly before 2 a.m. Escobar was shot in the neck and head. Leaving him lying on the street, Collins and Hunter drove away with his car. The Nissan Sentra was sold in Manassas for $500.
Collins was located in a Sterling hotel room with his girlfriend, quantities of methamphetamines, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana. The .45-caliber pistol used in the shooting was found in the nightstand.
Neither Collins nor Hunter have confessed to pulling the trigger.
While pushing ahead with murder charges against Collins, county prosecutors entered a plea agreement with Hunter, reducing charges against him to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery.
Hunter also had been scheduled for sentencing Feb. 2, but that hearing was delayed until March 29.
During Thursday’s hearing, Fleming heard testimony from Escobar’s father, brother, and sister, who described him as a happy, caring person and his murder as permanently changing their lives.
“My son was the kind of person that if you spent five minutes with him no matter what you’ve been through he’d make you smile,” his father said.
The defense called two witnesses—a friend of Collins and the psychologist who performed an assessment of Collins—who both provided details of his traumatic childhood growing up in an abusive family and a long history of drug use.
Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson asked Fleming to impose two life sentences, plus 10 years on a conspiracy charge and eight years for two firearms charges.
Defense attorney Corinne Magee acknowledged that Collins would be serving a lengthy prison sentence, but requested that he serve his time in a prison that offers cognitive behavioral therapy to address diagnoses of complex post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. She suggested a sentence of 60 years, which would help him qualify for the restorative treatment and offer the possibility of release as an 80-year-old man.
After a recess to review submissions and testimony, Fleming told the attorneys that he would not hand down a sentence for Collins until gaining a better understanding of Hunter’s role in the crime—and hearing the sentence the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office would be seeking for him after reducing the charges.
Fleming said he would sentence both men during a March 29 hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.