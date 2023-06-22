Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Combined Fire and Rescue System partnered in 2021 to create a High Threat Team responsible for preparing for acts of violence. Two years later, team members say it has led to a closer-than-ever working relationship between the two agencies.
The team has developed new levels of integrated training, policies, and combined response initiatives.
Members of both the Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue and rescue regularly participate simulations where they are charged with forming a unified command and directing units to deploy onto the scene for patient care and extraction.
Battalion Chief Daniel Neal, a member of the High Threat Team, said that while the team was formed to improve the county’s response to high threat situations, they quickly realized that an improved relationship between the two agencies would be an additional result.
“We work very, very closely, and we’ve got a terrific relationship with fire and rescue,” Sheriff Michael Chapman said.
He referenced the recent incident at Dulles Town Center where a Leesburg man shot an internet video prankster who was harassing him as an example of a situation that the two entities worked together to respond quickly and effectively.
“We all worked together to clear that mall and it just goes to show you the unity that we have,” he said.
“In the past, we’ve had two silos—law enforcement and fire and rescue, and we’ve each had our jobs to do,” Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tom Mengel said. “But we very seldomly crossed, and when we did cross there was a lot of joking around and giving each other a hard time. But as these acts of violent incidents are occurring more frequently, we realized that we had to do something. So, we put all that aside and came together to focus on what the real mission is.”
Neal said that the collaboration is rare and that not many communities are practicing it.
“Unified command is something that if you go take any command class, they’ll talk about it. But then the big question is how do you implement it? How do you operationalize that? And not many agencies are actually practicing it regularly,” he said.
Neal said that the close relationship between the organizations led to quicker and more organized responses—one of many unexpected benefits from the team.
“The branch commander that we had running [the response to the Dulles Town Center incident], right when he first got on scene and the battalion chief that arrived on scene had gone through one of these [simulations] together so literally, they saw each other [and said hello] and shook hands and unified command was established and they were off and running,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bryan Wacker said.
In the simulations, members of the Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue are placed in the “hot seat” and tasked with managing the response together for a simulated high threat scenario, such as an active shooter. The combined team of two or three is responsible for decisions such as determining where to set up the temporary command center, which roads and buildings are closed and locked down, how soon Fire-Rescue enters the building, pursuit of the suspect, and coordinating communication. They receive constant radio communications and make immediate decisions on how to respond to the posed threat.
Their goal is to coordinate a timely and effective response and recovery, and they succeed when all patients are removed from the scene.
The scenarios have been run every quarter and since the team’s inception they have conducted over 125 active shooter simulations. Opportunities to sit in the “hot seat” have also been provided to members of the Leesburg Police Department, Purcellville Police Department and Northern Virginia Community College Police.
“It’s really changed how both of our agencies operate for the better,” Neal said.
Team members said they have seen dramatic improvement in the quality of response to threats since beginning the training, starting with simple scenarios moving to more complicated ones as the responses get better.
