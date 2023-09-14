A Herndon man pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge of second-degree murder of Carroll T. Davis Jr. who was found dead in his Leesburg-area home Sept. 30, 2022.
Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate, 20, was indicted by a Loudoun grand jury on the charge in July.
Loudoun County Sherriff Office deputies discovered Davis’s body while conducting a welfare check requested by his friends and coworkers. He suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations, according to a summary of the evidence submitted by prosecutors.
Hernandez-Navarrate was apprehended later after he was involved in a crash in Davis’ 2017 Mercedes-Benz in Fairfax County.
During questioning by investigators, Hernandez-Navarrate admitted to being at Davis’ home the morning of the incident and to being in a relationship with him. When asked if there was a fight or argument between Davis and himself, Hernandez-Navarrate indicated no.
DNA consistent with both Hernandez-Navarrate and Davis was found on a bloody knife and Coca Cola bottle recovered from the scene, according to the filing. While at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center in October, the defendant told a Fairfax County Sheriff’s deputy, “I don’t care about blood, I have it all over me anyway. I straight killed that guy.”
The terms of the plea agreement stipulate that the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will not prosecute Hernandez-Navarrate on the charges related to the grand larceny of Davis’ vehicle but did not stipulate a sentence agreement.
Judge Stephen E. Sincavage accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 11, 2024.
The charge of second-degree murder carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.
