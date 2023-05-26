Former Nebraska Governor Kay A. Orr, a Republican, was accused of playing hardball politics. Orr was not impressed. "Politics ain't beanbag," she said.
Orr hit upon a basic and wonderful truth of our country. On this Memorial Day we celebrate our political system which, at its core, provides for the peaceful transfer of political power on a regular schedule. We need not look far around the globe to see places where such peaceful transfers do not occur. Here, there and everywhere, vicious dictators assume power and refuse to give it up. People attempting to exercise political freedom in these countries are dealt with harshly. There is a great hunger for freedom and where it is denied, violence ensues.
Our political system determines the way we live and how our national wealth is distributed. It is not just a ritual we observe on election day. It is absolutely essential to our way of life. We have a variety of mechanisms in our political fabric designed to mitigate friction and facilitate peaceful resolution of disputes. But these days those basic mechanisms are under stress like we haven't seen in many years.
This is a good time to pause and reconsider what we are doing. On Memorial Day we honor the countless American heroes who sacrificed their lives to sustain our political rights—the foremost being the right to peacefully change our political leadership. That is not an abstract concept in this country. It is core to our existence.
But it does not come automatically or easily. There are many vital issues that divide us and challenge the delicate fabric of our political system— issues that people feel strongly about and work hard to change. When they are unsuccessful, they are often embittered, sometimes to the point of violence. It is a constant challenge to our political leadership to allay that natural extremism that erupts among people who feel strongly about moral and political issues—which is almost all of us—when they feel they are being treated unfairly.
We all need to take stock of currents in our society that challenge our basic beliefs. For democracy to work, we have to do our part. That means, among other things, accepting and respecting the clearly expressed will of the voters even when it is not to our liking. Actually, especially when it is not to our liking. There would be no need of voting if it were merely a matter of confirming our preferences.
If you or someone you know has actual knowledge of malfeasance in the political process, you have every right—an obligation really—to step forward with your evidence and present it for public scrutiny. However, people who are motivated by nothing more that displeasure at some electoral results, have a responsibility as citizens to accept those results and exercise their basic right to work for change within the system.
This is the system these heroes lying beneath those headstones died to bequeath to us. To reject it is to dishonor them and reject our heritage. It is a solemn gift to be honored.
I would respectfully disagree with David A. Walker. He writes: "On this Memorial Day we celebrate our political system which, at its core, provides for the peaceful transfer of political power on a regular schedule." Nah. I choose to celebrate the brave women & men who sacrificed their lives while defending this country. In fact, we haven't always had a peaceful transfer of power. Fewer than 60 years ago, JFK was bumped off by the military-industrial complex in order to expand the Vietnam War. That was a horrrible (if veiled) coup d'etat. I love America but let's be realistic about its past. Happy Memorial Day Loudoun!
