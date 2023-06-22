This July 4 will be the 247th birthday of our Declaration of Independence and Sept. 17 will be the 236th birthday of our Constitution. While young compared to many nations, America is the world’s oldest republic and has the oldest written Constitution (with a few minor exceptions). These are no small achievements. While America faces many serious challenges as we try to live up to our founding documents’ promise of liberty and equality, America’s nearly 250 years under the same form of government is astounding when measured against the world scene and should be a source of pride for all Americas. This article explores a small slice of our two founding documents and some striking connections between them.
The History — July 2 or July 4? On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted Richard Henry Lee’s Resolution for independence, declaring that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.” With independence already declared on July 2, what happened on July 4? Why do we celebrate July 4 and not July 2? The answer: The July 2 Resolution was short and offered no explanation for our radical break from Britain. On July 4, Congress adopted what we now know as the Declaration of Independence, which was aimed at a world audience and provided a detailed justification for why the Colonies were revolting against their motherland.
But the Declaration did not arise out of thin air; a bit of history is needed for context. Although the roots go back even further, in 1763 Great Britain, then one of the world’s great powers, emerged victorious from the French & Indian War, brimming with confidence but saddled with war debt. Britain wanted American colonies to help pay that debt, and enacted numerous taxes for this purpose, such as the Sugar Act (1764) and the Stamp Act (1765). At a more basic level, Britain wanted American colonies to follow British orders and to “do what they are told” whether on taxes or any other issue. Many in the colonies resisted these British laws, which they felt were unjust because they were imposed by a British parliament across a vast ocean, with scant knowledge of conditions faced by the colonies and without any colonial representation. Tensions between Britain and the colonies escalated slowly at first and then exploded. Many great books are written on the revolutionary period, but here are just a few of the key events:
-1766: Leedstown Resolves, where colonists in Virginia pledge loyalty to the King, but condemn British taxes imposed without their representation in Parliament (many similar resolutions are made by other Colonies in coming years)
-1766: Declaratory Act, where Britain claims it can issue any law it wants in order to govern American colonies
-1770: Boston Massacre
-1773: Boston Tea Party
-1774: The “Intolerable Acts,” as retribution for the Boston Tea Party
- April 1775: Lexington & Concord and the “shot heard round the world”
- May/June 1775: Second Continental Congress convenes and names John Hancock as president of the Congress and George Washington as commander of the fledging army.
- June 1775: Deadly battle of Bunker Hill
- July 1775: Colonies send Olive Branch petition to King George III seeking peaceful resolution (the King refuses and largely ignores the petition, which was one of several sent by the Colonies in an effort find peace)
- December 1775: Britain orders closure of all trade with American Colonies
- January 1776: Thomas Paine publishes “Common Sense;” the hugely popular pamphlet strongly supports American independence
- June 1776: Massive British naval fleet arrives in New York harbor, ready for war
- June 7, 1776: Richard Henry Lee presents a resolution for American independence to Congress
- June 11: Congress appoints a five-member committee to draft the Declaration of Independence; Thomas Jefferson takes the lead with edits from John Adams, Ben Franklin and others
- June 28, 1776: Congress receives the committee’s draft of the Declaration and makes further changes (including removal of anti-slavery language inserted by Jefferson)
- July 2, 1776: Congress votes in favor of Lee’s resolution of independence
- July 4, 1776: Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence (12 colonies approve it that day, and New York adopts it two weeks later)
For most of the time leading up to July 4, many colonists hoped that problems with Britain could be resolved peacefully, that the colonies could remain with Britain, and that war could be averted. But the events listed above, and many others, eventually persuaded the Colonies that independence was the only answer, even if it required war against the far stronger British Empire. And those events persuaded 56 men to sign the Declaration of Independence knowing that Britain would see it as treason, punishable by death.
The Declaration Simplified. With independence already declared by Congress on July 2, the job of the Declaration of Independence was to explain to the world why the colonies were taking this radical step. The explanation comes in two parts. The first lays out broad themes about government and revolution, and the second lists the Colonies’ specific grievances against King George. In the first part, the Declaration’s most famous lines justify our revolution by presenting a new conception of government, inherent rights, and the power of the people, a view built on many earlier works, such as those by John Locke, Jean Jacques Rousseau and Thomas Paine, among others.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
In other words, the purpose of government is to serve the people. Full stop. When the government fails to do that and violates the basic rights of the people over a long period—as Brittan was doing to the colonies—revolution by the people is not only justified but it is their duty. Because this core idea never dies and applies with as much force today as it did in 1776, government never can, or at least never should, takes its people for granted, lest that government find itself toppled.
After setting out these broad principles, the Declaration then lays out 27 specific grievances against King George. Some of the key ones: King George has brought foreign mercenaries to wage war against us, he has incited slaves and Native Americans to fight against us; he has imposed unjust taxes; he has prevented the colonies from passing their own laws; he has denied us the right to a jury; he has cut off trade to the colonies; and he has “plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.”
Finally, echoing the June 2 resolution, the Declaration repeats for the world the main point:
“We, therefore … appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved.”
The Original Sin. There are many paradoxes in the Declaration. It praised the power of the people but led to governments that denied most men and nearly all women the right to vote. But no paradox was greater than the enslavement of millions of people in America in 1776 while the Declaration proclaimed that “all men are created equal” and that “liberty” is an unalienable right. This profound “original sin” of America is reflected in different ways in the Declaration and Constitution. While there was no shortage in 1776 of colonists opposed to slavery, many of whom pointed out this paradox, they were outweighed by those on the other side. In the draft Declaration that Jefferson (himself a slave owner) sent to Congress late June 1776, he referred to the slave trade as a “cruel war against human nature itself, violating it's most sacred rights of life & liberty.” Congress removed this language in the final draft. Eleven years later, the Constitution fared no better, including three clauses directly supporting slavery. It took another 80 years, and the violent convulsions of the Civil War, before Abraham Lincoln would issue the Emancipation Proclamation and refer to a “new Birth of Freedom” while honoring the dead at Gettysburg. Finally, two years later in 1865, the 13th Amendment officially ended slavery in America, although it would be another 100 years before the 1964 Civil Rights Act ended legalized segregation.
The Constitution Builds What the Declaration Dreams. At the same time they adopted the Declaration, the founders also recognized that the new nation—if we could win the war—would need a constitution. However, their first effort, the Articles of Confederation, was a miserable failure. The Articles provided that the 13 colonies—now called states—would retain most power, while the federal government would be small and weak. Our first Constitution was ill-suited for the vast new nation of America and lasted only seven years. But the second attempt, our current Constitution drafted in 1787, has endured for more than 235 years. The new Constitution gave concrete form to the beautiful but abstract promises of the Declaration. The Declaration calls for liberty, and Constitution delivers by ensuring that our liberty not be taken except with due process of law (a concept that, ironically, we borrowed from Britain and the Magna Carta). The Declaration calls for power residing with the people, and the Constitution delivers by ensuring a republican form of government with leaders elected by the people (although the battle for the right to vote has been an epic struggle that remains ongoing). The Declaration condemns King George for quartering troops in our homes without consent, and the Constitution delivers by banning this in peacetime. The Declaration decries the tyranny of the King, and the Constitution delivers by forever banning any King, Queen or other royalty in America. The Declaration decries “taxation without representation,” and the Constitution delivers by allowing federal taxes, but only by a Congress made up of representatives elected by the people.
The Loudoun Connection. Virginia’s role in America’s founding is overwhelming, producing such central figures as George Washington, George Mason, Richard Lee, Patrick Henry, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson to name a few. But Loudoun County also has its claim to fame. While disputed, some argue that the first county-level reading of the Declaration in Virginia took place in Leesburg on Aug. 12, 1776. Then, with Washington, DC, facing an imminent invasion by the British during the War of 1812, some of our sacred documents, including the Declaration of Independence were brought to Loudoun County for safekeeping. Tradition says that the documents were kept in a brick vault at Rokeby farm near Leesburg, but others argue the location was in a vacant house in Leesburg itself, closer to the courthouse—a mystery that may never be fully solved.
Conclusion. When asked by a citizen in 1787 what kind of government was created by the new Constitution, Benjamin Franklin was said to have replied “a republic, if you can keep it.” This remains the great question that America has always confronted. Franklin knew that keeping a republic “up and running” is no easy task. Since our founding in 1776, countless governments around the world have fallen—in Russia, China, France, Mexico, Japan, Germany, Italy and Greece, to name a few. A central paradox of the Declaration is that it justified the creation of a new America republic in 1776 but also contains the recipe for its downfall: If any American government fails to secure our rights to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” then it is the right and duty “of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles … as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” For far longer than most nations, we have kept our Declaration, our Constitution and our form of government in place, but this incredible record of success can’t be taken for granted, and depends on each American to watch over our government and ensure that it, and we, are always working towards those founding documents’ promise of a “more perfect Union.”
[Ben Lenhart is a graduate of Harvard Law School and has taught Constitutional Law at Georgetown Law Center for more than 20 years. He will give a special Independence Day Eat, Drink & Be Literary! lecture, The Declaration v. The Constitution, on Saturday, July 1, Tickets and information can be found at oldstoneschool.org.]
