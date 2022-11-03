Voting is the lifeblood of our American democracy. With elections fast approaching, voting is more important than ever because all of the fundamental rights we enjoy as Americans depend on exercising our right to vote. But which Americans can vote? What if government creates obstacles that make it too hard to vote? Finally, who gets to set the rules for voting: Is it the federal government or my state government, or even local city or county officials? This article tries to answer these questions using the Constitution as our road map
No Overall Right to Vote in the Constitution. Strangely, there is no overall right to vote in Constitution. This was true when it was ratified in 1788 and it remains true today. While the Constitution addresses many aspects of voting and elections, it never comes right out and declares that Americans have the right to vote. Unlike the First Amendment, which broadly prohibits most laws restricting the freedom of speech, there is no similar clause protecting the franchise. At first glance, this seems like a mistake. How could such an important right—perhaps the most important right—fail to be included in the Constitution? To answer this, we first look at the key voting provisions in the Constitution when it was passed in 1788, and then see how the Constitution has evolved over the past 234 years in its treatment of voting.
1788. Only A Few Can Vote. Our Constitution was ratified in 1788 after a bitter fight between the Federalist and the Anti-Federalist. The Federalists (including Alexander Hamilton and James Madison) favored a stronger central government, while the Antifederalists (including Patrick Henry and George Mason) wanted more power to remain with the states. To solve the dispute, the Constitution compromised on many issues, including voting. The Constitution gives the states the power to manage federal elections, but allows Congress to step in if needed. Article 1, Section 4 states: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.” In other words, the Founding Fathers deliberately split between the states and federal government the power to establish the “rules of the road” for voting and elections. This federal/state split has long been at the heart of many voting disputes and remains so today.
Other voting provisions in the original Constitution include Article 1, Section 2, which gives “the people”—without defining which people—the right to elect their representatives to Congress. In contrast, the state legislatures (not the people) were given the right to elect senators (Article 1, Section 3) and the president (Article 2, Section 1.ii). Under the electoral college system set up by the Constitution, the state legislatures were (and still are) empowered to choose presidential electors who would then vote for the president—the people were originally given no direct role in the presidential vote.
With this framework the original Constitution gave very limited voting rights to the people. First, for elections to federal office, the people had the right under the Constitution to elect only representatives, but no right to elect senators or the president. Second, since the original Constitution lacked any voting rights for women or minorities, most states in 1788 gave the vote only to white, property-owning males over the age of 21. For example, Georgia limited suffrage to white males owning at least 50 acres of land. Connecticut only allowed those white males to vote who owed land worth an annual rent of $2 or livestock worth $40. However, big changes would come, with some changes taking a step forward in securing voting rights while others were a step backward.
Early 1800s/Step Forward. Rather than having their legislature choose, many states began allowing the people to vote for president. This was not a change in the Constitution, which to this day still gives state legislature the right to choose presidential electors, but many states (and eventually all states) passed laws allowing the people to vote for president. Today in most states, whoever wins the popular vote in that state wins all that state’s electoral votes. And whoever wins the majority of electoral votes from the 50 states wins the presidency (and if no one wins an outright majority, then under the 12th Amendment, the House of Representatives gets to decide who will be president).
1828/Step Forward. In the early days of our nation, many states imposed a religious test for voters. For example, some states, such as Georgia in the late 1700s, only allowed Protestants to vote. In 1828, Maryland removed its last religious restrictions on voting, joining all of the other states that, by then, had already ended such restrictions.
1841/Step Forward. By this time, with increasing urbanization, many states had dropped the requirement that a man must own property to vote. Rhode Island nearly fought a war over this issue (known as the Dorr Rebellion in 1841) before that state’s propertied males finally gave its property-less males the right to vote.
1857/Step Backward. One of the Supreme Court’s most infamous rulings is Dred Scott v. Sanford, where the court ruled in 1857 that African Americans were not citizens, and thus enjoyed none of the voting rights contained in the Constitution. Dred Scott was a key factor in lighting the fuse for America’s most deadly war.
1870/Step Forward. At the end of the Civil War, the Civil War Amendments forever changed America, and the Constitution, and represented a huge step forward in voting rights. The 13thAmendment (1865) abolished slavery, the 14th Amendment (1868) mandated equal protection of the law for all people (and overruled Dred Scott), and the 15th Amendment (in 1870) forbid the denial of the right to vote based on race, color or previous condition of servitude. A few states had granted African Americans the right to vote well before the 15th Amendment (such as New Jersey, which gave suffrage to certain women and African Americans in the late 1700s, but removed that right in 1807). But the 15th Amendment mandated uniformity among the states—no state could deny suffrage based on race.
Post-Civil War/Step Backward. The promise of the Civil War Amendments was broken by Jim Crow. For nearly one hundred years, some states (mostly in the South) used a system of “Jim Crow” laws to deny African Americans the right to vote, including such measures as poll taxes, literacy tests, a requirement of “good moral character,” grandfather requirements (only those whose grandfathers voted in the 1860 election could vote) and “all white” primaries.
1882/Step Backward. By banning many Chinese Americans from becoming citizens, the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act also denied them the right to vote. This would eventually change with such measures as the Magnusan Act of 1943 (and later the Voting Rights Act) which helped open the door to citizenship and voting rights for many Americans of Chinese ancestry.
1913/Step Forward. The 17th Amendment gave to the people the right to vote directly for their senators (and took away the right from state legislators).
1920/Step Forward. After an epic struggle stretching back to the American Revolution, women finally gained the Constitutional right to vote in 1920. The 19th Amendment banned the denial of the vote “on account of sex.” Some states had already granted this right, such as Wyoming in 1890, but the 19th Amendment guaranteed this right for women in every state.
1924/Steps Forward and Backward. Up until this time many Native Americans could not vote in federal elections for a variety of reasons, including the fact that many were not allowed to be citizens. The Constitution (in Article 1, Section 2, and the 14th Amendment) singled out Native Americans, and declared that “Indians not Taxed” were not be counted when determining the number of representatives given to each State. The Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 finally gave citizenship to many Native Americans, and opened the door to voting. However, even after this law some states continued to prevent them from voting by use of poll taxes, literacy tests and other restrictive voting measures. Most of these restrictions were eventually removed, especially after the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
1961/Step Forward. The 23rd Amendment gave residents of Washington, DC, a vote in presidential election; DC gets the same number of presidential electors as the least populous state.
Early 1960s/Step Backward. Massive efforts to register black voter in the south were largely unsuccessful. One such effort was a series of marches from Selma to Montgomery, AL, in 1965 led by Martin Luther King and others. On “Bloody Sunday,” pro-vote marchers were beaten by police while crossing the Edmund Pettis bridge in Selma in March 1965. The resulting outcry quickly led to major changes in voting laws.
1964/Step Forward. The 24th Amendment banned the payment of a poll tax as a prerequisite to voting.
1965/Step Forward. The Voting Rights Act (VRA) was a landmark law passed with strong bipartisan support and spurred on by the images of violence against those helping register African Americans to vote. The VRA banned many of the old Jim Crow practices and gave more power to the federal government to supervise election rules and practices of the States. For example, for any state that had a history of racial discrimination in voting rights, the VRA imposed a “pre-clearance” procedure where such state would have to get federal approval before imposing any new voting requirements. The VRA had an immediate impact—within five years after its passage, the percentage of African Americans registered to vote in the South increased from less than 25% to more than 60%. In Mississippi, it went from 6.7% before the VRA to 76% by 2004.
1971/Step Forward. The 26th Amendment lowered the voting age for federal elections to 18.
2013-2021/Step Backward. Two recent rulings by the Supreme Court cut back on the Voting Rights Act. A 2013 ruling in Shelby v. Holder limited the voting protections of the VRA by finding unconstitutional the formula that had long been used to block certain states with histories of voting discrimination from changing their voting rules without first obtaining pre-clearance from the federal government. Against a strong dissent, the Shelby majority ruled that the formula was obsolete and violated constitutional principles of federalism and equal sovereignty among the states. A 2021 ruling in Brnovich v. DNC rejected a challenge under the VRA and allowed new voting restrictions in Arizona to stand even though they were shown to disproportionately hinder minority voters.
January 6, 2021/Step Backward. The Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capital threatened the very core of democracy because it tried to set aside the legitimate vote of the people. Voting is important—democracy cannot exist if the results of the peoples’ vote are not respected. Most experts believe that elections in modern America are free and fair, and that voting fraud, while existing in small doses, is neither widespread nor generally large enough to have any impact on the outcome of national elections. President Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2020 election—the predicate for the Jan. 6 attack—were examined and rejected by more than 50 courts, including by many judges appointed by Trump himself, by the U.S. Supreme Court, by state election officials including many who voted for Trump, by multiple recounts in swing states, and by Trump’s own Justice Department. The issues around accurate vote count and election fraud are huge topics for another day,but suffice it to say that all the work described above—hard work by many people over many years to give the vote to most Americans—is for naught if the votes of the people are not accurately counted, and then accepted as final.
2022/Steps Forward and Backward. Just in time for the mid-term elections in November 2022, some states have passed new voting laws going in both directions. As an example of a step forward, Virginia recently passed same-day voter registration, making voting easier for many Virginians who may have been barred from voting under old rules that required pre-registration days or weeks before election day. Recent examples of steps backward in voting rights, such as overly stringent voter ID laws, are common. Two recent examples: Georgia passed an infamous law banning anyone from offering water to people waiting in long voting lines, and Florida passed a law that limited the hours and locations for drop boxes where voters could return ballots.
Conclusion
The long history of voting is America is a story of two steps forward and one step backward. Voting is not a right that we win once and for all, and then stop worrying about. Instead, it is a constant struggle that has been fought by many Americans for more than two centuries and continues to this day. Martin Luther King understood the importance of the vote when he said: “the vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by human beings for breaking down injustice ….” But the right to vote is worthless if not used, a point that Thomas Jefferson made this way: “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” Those who vote get to participate, and when they participate by exercising their right to vote they stand on the shoulders of so many Americans before them who fought to secure our most valuable right.
[Ben Lenhart is a graduate of Harvard Law School and has taught Constitutional Law at Georgetown Law Center for more than 20 years. He lives with his family and lots of animals on a farm near Hillsboro.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.