One in five Americans carries student loan debt that, together, equals $1.5 trillion. When President Biden announced he would cancel up to $10,000 in federal loan debt [and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients] for single earners who make less than $125,000 per year, many loan holders celebrated.
That order remains entangled in the courts, and the Senate recently barred its implementation. President Biden has vowed to veto that. Meanwhile, the resumption of payments is set to begin 60 days after June 30. These millions of Americans, many of whom live in Virginia, are worried, especially if they sought a refund of payments during the pandemic. There is a way that Virginia employers can help, however.
According to the Education Data Initiative, it takes the average borrower 20 years to pay off their student loan debts. And student loan payments aren’t small – they can take up a large portion of a person’s wages making it harder for them to make ends meet.
A snapshot from the Education Data Initiative.
There is another way for them to relieve the burden through tax-free payments of up to $5,250 every year made directly to their student loan holder by their employer through Section 2206 of the CARES Act, referred to as the Exclusion of Certain Employer Payments of Student Loans Act.
Extended through Dec. 31, 2025, the Act “applies to the payment by an employer, whether paid to the employee or to a lender, of principal or interest, on any qualified education loan incurred by the employee for the education of the employee.”
Implementing this benefit not only supports employees but also creates incredible benefits for the employer. Consider that Candidly recently reported that 75% of employees with student loan debt say that:
- receiving tools to help them manage student debt would increase their commitment to their employer, and
- 86% of the respondents said they would commit to a company for more than five years if they received student loan benefits.
Candidly also found that eight out of 10 professionals with student loans say their college debt is a source of “significant” or “very significant” stress, which can create a ripple effect impacting everything from sleep to relationships. It also can present itself at work. For example, a formerly high-performing individual begins showing up late or calling in sick with stress-related ailments, has a shorter attention span or pays less attention to detail, displays impatience or has a “shorter fuse.” According to Fearless Finance Founder Lori Atwood, CFP, a company could benefit immensely from learning to identify when employees are experiencing financial stress and creating ways to support them in ways that do not require pay increases.
Despite these statistics and existing tools to help, the Society for Human Resources Management found that only about 7% of U.S. organizations offer student loan repayment relief to employees.
Clearly, loan repayment relief is a potential win-win for workers and employers. In all the noise about student debt, this very important bipartisan tool for employers and employees deserves attention. As a small business owner, I was thrilled to learn about it and implement it for my employees.
Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) has tried to create avenues toward affordable and attainable higher education for those who want to pursue a degree.
“The cost of higher education has risen exponentially over the last decade. While college is certainly not necessary to succeed in today’s workforce, many high-paying jobs require a degree,” Sen. Warner said. “As the need for higher education continues to rise, it is crucial that we find long-term, permanent solutions to the skyrocketing costs of education today.”
As part of his College Affordability & Student Debt Plan, Senator Warner worked with John Thune (R-SD) and Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) to introduce the Employer Participation in Refinancing Act of 2019 to help individuals pay down their student loan debt. The goal was to “provide a new tool to help employers recruit and retain quality employees by allowing them to help qualified employees repay student loans with pre-tax dollars.” At the time, there was no option for relief for individuals who already had taken on student loan debt during their undergraduate or graduate careers.
His passion for creating innovative ways to help Americans pay down their student debt more quickly is long-held. “This commonsense bill will help employees tackle their debt, and ultimately put more of their hard-earned money toward buying a home, starting a business, or saving for the future.”
Adding student loan repayment to a total compensation package allows employers an avenue to bolster recruitment and increase retention, commitment and employee performance. A $5,250 investment creates loyalty, engagement and motivation and is likely to cost far less than the cost of recruiting, onboarding and training a new employee.
[Karen G. Schaufeld is a philanthropist, author, entrepreneur, and lawyer. She is the CEO and co-founder of Altor Locks.]
