It’s not new news that the tech industry has more well-paying jobs than it can fill with qualified workers. In Virginia alone, there are more than 30,000 unfilled computer science positions.
But, on that front, there is a success story in the making.
Thanks to an investment in state dollars, paired with strategic donations from tech companies that have a presence in Northern Virginia, local public schools in Loudoun County are now equipped to address the problem at its root.
The first chapter to this success story really began in 2020, when the Loudoun Education Foundation (LEF) won a $2.4 million Go Virginia Grant. With these funds, Loudoun County Public Schools created the Virginia K-12 Computer Science Pipeline. This “classroom-to-career” pipeline integrates computer science concepts into curriculum in each of the county’s 60 elementary schools and, at the secondary school level, students can take standalone courses such as robotic design, programming, cybersecurity, and software design, and go on to gain real-world knowledge through internships.
Companies with a data center presence in Loudoun County, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Equinix and Microsoft, have continued the work by investing in specific STEM programs within LCPS. And the Data Center Coalition, an industry organization that represents data center companies nationwide, has spearheaded meetings with leaders from Loudoun County Public Schools and Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) to highlight NOVA’s data center operators program and data center careers, and discuss collaborative opportunities to build a data center workforce pipeline.
In another example, Google and Equinix donated funds through LEF to support a summer math program for middle school students from populations underrepresented in STEM career fields. Most of the students who participated in the summer program, known as LCPS BEAM Summer Math Academy, made significant enough improvement that they actually moved up to the advanced mathematics track the following school year. That’s tangible progress that is changing the trajectory of students’ lives and, ultimately, career opportunities.
Amazon Web Services also partnered with LEF to create an “AWS Think Big Space” at Leesburg’s J.L. Simpson Middle School. This space is now serving as a training hub for K-12 educators throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, as they learn how to best teach computer science and integrate it into their curriculum. The space will also be a hands-on learning lab for students throughout Loudoun County.
In addition to these critical classroom investments, data center companies are supporting students and their families closer to home. Members of 7x24, a group that represents those who work in the data center industry, regularly show up to volunteer for LEF’s Backpack Coalition program, which provides weekend meals for food-insecure students and their families. AWS has also donated to fund food meal pantry programs, helping to feed more than 1,000 local students each week.
Thanks to these significant investments and charitable efforts, the Northern Virginia data center community is inspiring greater interest in computer science education and providing local students with a pathway to pursue STEM careers. As the daughter of a school teacher, product of public schools, and now parent of a young one, I am grateful for the support of these industries that are investing in our education system and providing for a brighter future for our students.
Danielle Nadler is the Executive Director of the Loudoun Education Foundation.
