Two years ago, speakers at the Virginia Education Association’s annual conference repeated the same mantra “collective bargaining is good for children and the community.” Yet, lessons learned from unionized states beg to differ.
In states like Illinois and Michigan, collective bargaining allows teachers to show up for work intoxicated and avoid discipline. In Connecticut, collective bargaining made it possible for a state hospital employee to fatally abuse a patient and then get his job back …caring for more vulnerable people. New York holds perhaps the most chilling example of the harm that befalls students and the community subject to collective bargaining: a union used taxpayer dollars to protect a teacher who admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing students.
Collective bargaining locks public employees into multi-year contracts that ensure limited job advancement, teachers are taken out of the classroom to do union business on the taxpayer’s dime, and individual freedom is stifled. After all, when you are represented by a union, you give away your voice and your power to that union.
Though I am a Virginia resident, I work for a national membership organization that supports public employees by educating them about their rights in a unionized workplace. Our membership, comprised primarily of teachers in navy blue states, experienced these union failures first-hand. Unfortunately, because most of them teach in districts with collective bargaining, they are forced to be represented by the union at the bargaining table, even though they are no longer members.
Many of our members left their union for political reasons; it is no secret that public-sector unions are political organizations. The Supreme Court has declared this to be so in several high-profile cases, and union tax documents reveal just how much money large unions spend on politics. The NEA, for example, spends $2 on politics for every $1 they spend on member services.
After their union proved ineffective or too political, many of our members have tried to work with their colleagues to decertify their union or start a local union, but once teachers are unionized by a corporate entity as powerful as the NEA-backed Loudoun Education Association (LEA), it can be virtually impossible to remove the union from the workplace. You can’t just try on union membership and change your mind.
And the impacts of collective bargaining don’t stop at the school’s doors. While the collective bargaining agreement may have the government’s name and the union on it, every member of a community will feel the impacts of these oppressive contracts, always negotiated behind closed doors. In addition to the massive costs that come with creating these contracts and enforcing them—one estimate places the cost for a county to set up a collective bargaining system at $2 million—unions also create jaw-dropping carve outs for themselves via programs like benefits funds.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith estimated it would cost Loudoun County a cool $3.5 million to introduce collective bargaining. The president of the LEA refutes that claim and then rattles off how government employee time can be divided up to do union business. Not surprising, considering the LEA’s website indicates the president of the union enjoys release time—meaning she is paid with taxpayer dollars to work full-time on union business. Nowhere does the LEA illustrate the impact of collective bargaining. I believe $3.5 million to be a very conservative estimate, given the county needs to create an entirely new governing body not unlike a state labor board.
What does this mean for Loudoun County? We already saw the LEA push the School Board’s hand to force a vote on collective bargaining by assembling a list of questionable signatures in favor of the measure. If LEA wins the vote to collectively bargain for Loudoun teachers, we should get used to the union continuing to push the school board around—that’s the way it works when a union is in place.
There are still options available to teachers other than unions, including groups like Christian Educators Association or the Association of American Educators. These associations offer a non-partisan, apolitical service without the negative impacts collective bargaining can bring.
It is up to teachers to stand up for their rights and push back on LEA’s aggressive tactics. Loudoun teachers have resources aside from the union that will enable them to keep their voice and power. Hopefully the School Board provides Loudoun’s hardworking teachers with all the facts instead of the one-sided narrative being pushed by the union.
Elisabeth Messenger is the CEO for Americans for Fair Treatment, a national nonprofit that educates public employees about their rights in a unionized workplace.
(2) comments
Equity is the main premise of unionism. All workers are equal….equal pay for equal work and heaven help the employee who deigns to show initiative beyond the norm. The Shop Steward will be sure to take care of that immediately. More rush to the lowest common denominator. Rather than encourage unions, the system would be better served if the school board would delayer the rancid sepulcher on Education Court so educated professionals would be free to individually advocate for themselves.
Spend a minute understanding why teachers keep paying the LEA out of their paychecks. The major reason given when asked is legal support (funding legal services if needed). Why isn't the school board considering providing access to third party legal support if needed as a benefit to employment? Perhaps the "talk" about not wanting the LEA is really not real! Perhaps they like the relationship and the unstated benefits it provides to politicians? Give teachers legal benefits and the LEA will no longer offer teachers anything worth paying for - all in my opinion . :-)
