The upcoming elections bring to my mind times a past political candidate has done, performed or said something in an inexplicable manner months or years earlier that caused alarm. The point I’d like to make is voters have a tendency to forget these actions when it comes to important decisions such as an election. I have been bothered by some of the decisions the majority of our Leesburg Town Council and the current mayor made in 2021.
The biggest mistake the council and Mayor Burk made was the draconian measures taken over the COVID vaccination. The decision to terminate town employees refusing to take the vaccine was in my opinion apprehensive. Especially disgusting was to try and force sharing of medical information and to force first responder employees such as police, firefighters, EMT etc. to take the vaccine. When the decision was made there was no acceptable data on the effectiveness or side effects of the vaccine.
The rub for me is these heroic first responders were the ones who voluntarily put their own safety as well as their family members in harm’s way providing services to our community when COVID was initially thought to be a possible life-threatening disease. The majority of the population hunkered down in fear and isolated themselves from the public.
These are the heroes who knowingly put themselves in jeopardy and continued working their jobs. These brave people should have been commended for their service to our community not punished because of their own personal decision to not be vaccinated.
After researching, I discovered the most of the Town Council and Mayor Burk voted to make the vaccine mandatory. However, council members Kari Nancy and Suzanne Fox were the only two to oppose this mandate. We should always remember this for the lives forever changed and effected by the council members and the mayor’s rash partisan vote.
Sandra Spencer Bachschmid, Leesburg
Thank you, Ms Bachschmid, for reminding us all about how today’s elected democrats operate.
Today’s democrats create fear, then exploit it. They consolidate power, deem themselves all-wise, and then issue mandates.
Instead of serving those who elected them, they rule over us for their own selfish purposes.
Vote them out of office.
Burk’s decision to sacrifice the careers of first responders to mindlessly follow the flawed advice of ineffective health officials are reasons for dismissal.
Socialist have no concern about individuals, or science. It is all about the "collective".
