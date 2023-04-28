The impact and trauma of sexual violence lasts a lifetime. It is the survivor’s story, and not ours, to tell. As a board, we have the responsibility to make student-centered decisions.
Releasing the report was not a central issue for my campaign because I didn’t have enough information to decide if the report should or could be released to the public and I had concerns about violating the privacy of the minors. Politicizing a tragedy without knowing all the facts is not how I operate and doing so adds to the pain and suffering of the victims of these cases.
Prior to knowing all the facts, when I was running for office I said, as a community member and parent, that releasing the report could be an important way to build back trust if we could protect the privacy of the students.
After I became a board member and read the report, I came to the conclusion that, to protect the identity of the minors involved in both incidents as required by federal law, a significant portion of the report would need to be redacted. In my opinion, a heavily redacted report wouldn’t add any value or help build trust. I believe a heavily redacted report would be met with skepticism and more questions about what wasn’t being shared.
Some have called for an executive summary of the report. I don’t think a summary report addresses the desire for full transparency, and similar to a redacted report, I believe would result in more questions about what was left out rather than addressing the questions about what happened.
I ran for school board because as an LCPS mom of three with thirty years of experience in higher education, students are at the center of my work and every decision I make. I am a proactive champion for our students and have been working with the rest of the board to revise policies in meaningful ways to make sure staff have clarity on how to respond in the future.
LCPS has worked with the Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department on a draft revision to our MOU so that protocols on concurrent investigations are clear and lines of communication become more open and effective. The draft MOU, with two suggested changes from the Joint Board Committee (LCPS and BOS), is currently open for community feedback and scheduled for board action on May 9th.
Additionally, when our policy review work began in the fall, as we worked on all of the reactive measures we needed to take, I sought out ways to take a more proactive approach to the issue and initiated conversations with other board members to expand our partership with LAWS (Loudoun’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Crisis Center) to develop a comprehensive sexual violence prevention program.
The best and most effective thing we can do as a community is to prevent violence from happening.
I will continue to focus on the needs of students and staff and partner with the community to create a safe and welcoming environment for all of our current and future students in LCPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.