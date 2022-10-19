Editor: You may be familiar with Lauren Shernoff's name from her mailers and the campaign ads peppering your social media timelines. She has positioned herself as a nonpartisan candidate, "not a politician, but a parent" who seeks to "establish transparency," as her mailers state. As a LCPS parent who values nonpartisanship and transparency in this contentious election, Lauren's promises sounded appealing at first. But a look into her campaign finances reveal anything but nonpartisanship.
The first thing that I noticed is the excessive amount of money that has been poured into her campaign. A whopping $47,340 compared to her opponents’ $8,021 (Ogedegbe campaign) and $7,003 (Rivera campaign). In a list of politicians within our state she’s #20 for highest amount of money raised, more on par with Senate, House, and mayoral campaigns than any other School Board race, and it’s not even close. This in and of itself was alarming, but what really turned me off was finding out who one of her top campaign contributors was.
WPA Intelligence, a national data analytics and polling firm, gave a $1,850 donation to Lauren’s campaign this year. WPA Intelligence is the same conservative machine behind Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential bid and Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign; they work with the Family Research Council, Freedom Works, the Republican National Committee, the Republican Senatorial Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee. They certainly have their eye on local school board races as well—just on October 11 their official account tweeted out a photo featuring Mike Pence at one of their conferences with the caption “School Freedom is a winning issue and will help the GOP win parents”.
Yes, the other candidates in the race have taken contributions from partisan organizations as well, but they are openly endorsed by those parties, and their donations were all of $500 or less from local organizations. Not a purported “nonpartisan” and “transparent” candidate taking nearly $2,000 from one of the largest Republican polling firms in the nation, one that declares “specialists in electing conservatives” in their Twitter bio.
My question is: what did Shernoff say to WPA Intelligence way back in March of this year (months before the deadline to even register as a candidate in the race) to convince them that she was the candidate they should be throwing their support behind? And is this what she thinks transparency in politics is supposed to look like?
Vanessa Borg, Leesburg
