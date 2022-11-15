Editor: Thank you, Leesburg, for electing me as your next Town Council member. I learned many things from meeting you, stopping at local businesses, and connecting with the families that call Leesburg home.
Here are the top three takeaways I have from our conversations: first, you really love this town—just like I do. And when it comes to areas where there’s room for improvement, you have some great ideas and solutions, and as elected officials, we should be listening to you.
The other thing that struck me was that we’re poised at the intersection of the past and the future. The best part of campaigning was meeting the people of Leesburg at their door or on the street and listening to their stories. Many of you are from a long line of town residents; but many others, like me, chose Leesburg as the place to settle and raise your families even without previous ties to the area. Our vibrant history and forward-looking optimism are a great combination and the source of much of our strength.
Finally, you’ve told me over and over again that you want a town government that exists without disrupting your lives, but that seamlessly delivers the public goods and services you pay for with your tax dollars. Leesburg residents are practical and elected me to use common sense when sitting on the town council.
Over the next four years, I hope to make you proud of voting for me. And if you didn’t vote for me, I still want to represent your perspective on Town Council. I spoke to so many people about what they would like to see in Leesburg. Please, continue to reach out and let me know your issues, and concerns, and how I can be of assistance. I ran because I want to help you solve your issues and get answers, and I’ll do that type of work for everyone in Leesburg.
Over the next year, I will be listening to you, and learning more about how to most effectively do my job. I will work on my campaign promises of workforce and affordable housing, traffic alleviation, increasing the tree canopy, and an entrepreneurial incubator. My door is always open if you need anything at all. You can contact me on either of my Town Council pages on Facebook or Instagram, or my town email, tciminojohnson@leesburgva.gov. Never hesitate to reach out. Onward we go.
Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg
