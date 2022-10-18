Editor: For the past few years, I have heard about slow growth and innovative solutions in the Town of Purcellville. This was the central theme during the last election, and slow growth once again is plastered on the signs for mayoral candidate Milan and his team.
As a Purcellville resident, it seems that in reality, slow growth and innovation actually mean – empty storefronts on 21st street, discussions about drone training facilities, and talking about replacing town staff with robots. This is a town of 10,000 people, not Silicon Valley.
Slow growth should not mean stagnation. It should not mean imposing barriers to new small businesses. And we need to drop the maniacal obsession with the “evil developers” who have helped build western Loudoun up from farmland to a destination where people want to live, shop, and visit.
Growth and changes are going to happen–that’s a fact as we continue to reinforce the town’s position as the hub of western Loudoun. Town leadership needs to focus on influencing and helping the right change.
A focused town council should prioritize what is actually important. Keeping taxes low, ensuring resident safety, and reinforcing the town as a place people can afford to live and want to visit. Let’s save the robot talk for the Sci-Fi movies.
Timothy Wilt, Purcellville
