Editor: Tenth Congressional District Candidate Hung Cao has been endorsed by the Madison Project PAC, created by Loudoun conservative Evangelical Christian activist Michael Farris, and received a donation from the PAC on June 3 to help him win the 10th CD Republican primary.
In the past year, the Madison Project has contributed to at least 15 insurgent MAGA Republican candidates, all endorsed by Donald Trump to replace moderate Republicans. All are outspoken that the 2020 election was stolen. One of the most widely known is Harriet Hageman, who defeated January 6th Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney in a Wyoming primary.
Cao seems to be the one exception; while a recent Washington Post article included Cao as an “Election Denier,” he has resisted directly saying whether the election was fraudulent; his strategists probably think a Donald Trump endorsement might lose independent votes in a close race.
Cao told Loudoun Now that the reason broadband and other infrastructure projects are not happening in western Loudoun is President Biden’s infrastructure bill doesn’t actually support infrastructure. “It goes to Critical Race Theory issues.”
Other Madison Project endorsees include QANON supporter Marjorie Taylor Green (People over Politicians) who alleged that Jewish space lasers caused catastrophic fires in California, and Herschel Walker, who’s made one gaffe after another.
The Madison Project web page ghosts its officers, and there is no individual listed representing the organization. A close look at its Federal Election Committee filings from January 2021 to August 31, 2022, reveals that although its mailing address is a post office box in Merrifield, VA., much of its activity occurs in Purcellville. The PAC made 38 individual payments totaling over $60,000 to the U.S. Post office in Purcellville for postage, shipping, and supplies. It paid Ned Ryun of Purcellville $40,000 for consulting.
Ryun is the CEO of American Majority, also located in Purcellville. Both the Madison Project and American Majority share the same financial officer. American Majority trains Tea Party candidates to run for local and state office. Its website boasts of training over 62,000 candidates and that 1,017 have been elected.
Ryun and Farris have collaborated for years to influence Loudoun politics. They founded Generation Joshua, located in Purcellville, which airlifts an army of teenage homeschoolers to Loudoun to get out the vote for Republican Party candidates. Ryan gathered signatures to recall Loudoun County School Board members. His efforts were listed as an in-kind donation to Ian Prior’s Fight for Schools.
Steven Meyer, Leesburg
