Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee.
Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as USDA Type I Soils, which can have specific designations such as 23B and Purcellville loam soils.
While I support the county staff proposal to protect 70 percent of prime agricultural soils, it is possible to protect 80 percent of prime agricultural soils on any given tract of land by adopting appropriate and flexible design standards for placing housing on non-prime soils and to utilize available technology to avoid placing drain fields on prime soils.
We are so lucky to have wonderful agricultural soils here in Loudoun, keeping our agricultural infrastructure (including soils!) in places well suited to grow food. Many direct market farmers like me rely on prime agricultural soils for producing vegetables, plants, and nursery stock in Loudoun.
Prime agricultural soils must be saved to provide local food for Loudoun County. While there are many good reasons for keeping land in rural Loudoun, the protection of prime soils is most important when it comes to the future of agriculture in Loudoun because it keeps the land best suited for crops and livestock available for those uses.
As climate change is seriously affecting food production in other sections of the US, local food production becomes an essential national security concern. Loudoun County agricultural soils benefit from favorable climate, rainfall and proximity to market. Prime agricultural soils will become a most essential element to benefit the economic welfare for both future farmers and consumers in Loudoun.
Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
