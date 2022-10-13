Editor:
Our elections are free and fair.
In 2020, we had a free and fair election with zero substantiated allegations of voter fraud and – personally – I was very pleased with the outcome. In 2021, we had a free and fair election with zero substantiated allegations of voter fraud and – personally – I was less than pleased with the outcome. My personal feelings about the outcomes of those elections do not change the facts: we in Loudoun have never had a substantiated allegation of voter fraud or voter irregularity. Read it again: NEVER.
Who we elect to public office is of the utmost importance. As such, maintaining public faith in our electoral system is of the utmost importance, as well.
On October 5th, it was widely reported that a computer glitch delayed the processing of “about 107,000 voting-related transactions recently submitted through the Department of Motor Vehicles”. About 4,800 of those registrations belong to you, your family, and our neighbors here in Loudoun County.
Because of a new law being implemented this year, same-day voter registration is taking effect throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Voters who fail to register by the October 17th deadline must register in person at the local registrar’s office or at a polling place to cast a provisional ballot. Those votes aren’t counted among typical votes. Instead, they will be set aside by your local elections office and investigated. If your local election office determines the information provided is sufficient, you will not need to return to provide additional documentation.
Loudoun, the surest way to avoid this potential headache and needless confusion is to check your voter registration status now at vote.elections.virginia.gov. If you’re not registered, get registered before the deadline on October 17th. If you are registered, make sure that you know your polling location or that you make your plan to vote early at our Office of Elections at 750 Miller Drive SE - Suite C - Leesburg, VA 20175.
Your elections office is headed by Judy Brown—the second longest serving Registrar in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Her department is staffed with professionals of the utmost character. Once again, we will have a free and fair election in Loudoun County. I will do everything in my power to ensure your right to vote is protected and respected. Loudoun’s citizens should never endure intimidation, harassment, or uncertainty when exercising your right to vote.
Phyllis J. Randall
Chair At-Large, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors
I appreciate this letter penned by Chair Randall, more than I can say. Next month's election is so important. In Loudoun, key school-board positions are up for grabs. There's also an important Congressional election. Do we want Loudoun to retain its moniker "Land of Love"? Or do we want it headed in the direction of hate? Please Vote Loudoun!
