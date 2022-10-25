Editor: An economic day of reckoning could be coming for President Joe Biden and supporters like Rep. Jennifer Wexton.
A new Morning Consult/Politico survey found that 53% of U.S. voters overall think the economy will be worse 12 months from now, an increase of 6 percentage points from a year ago. That growing dissatisfaction with the Biden economy is especially true of Democrats and independents.
While Republicans’ view of the economy has changed little, the share of Democrats who said the economy would be worse in a year rose by 10 percentage points and for independents that share increased by 7 percentage points.
Opinions started souring in August, when 29% of Democrats and 51% of independents said they expected the economy to be worse next year. Compare that to July 2021, when only 17% of Democrats and 38% of both independents and voters overall said they thought the economy would worsen.
It may be hard even for Democrats to keep smiling when inflation is crimping their lifestyle. The nation’s key inflation index climbed 8.2% from a year ago in September, with persistent spikes in food, shelter and medical care. Real wages also took another hit based on the latest government data. And with winter approaching, government forecasts call for a jump in home heating bills.
Republicans have been saying all along that they’ve had enough of Biden economics. But now Democrats and independents are feeling pinched. If you’re on the fence, vote your pocketbook.
Vote for Hung Cao for Congress.
Phebe Greenwood, Sterling
