Editor: Regarding Mr. Kershner's comments in the article "Supervisors Consider Equity Policy," I'm not going to try and change his mind here as it would be just too exhausting.
However, he might want to check the facts as stated in the last paragraph of the article before he makes comment on equity in Loudoun County.
Also, his notion that racism only exists because we keep bringing it up as an issue is again contrary to the facts. We will stop bringing racism up as an issue when racism actually ends. It's amazing to me how Black leaders like Ms. Randall can be so calm and measured when they hear these comments. I would be totally wild with emotion. I commend her.
Norman Ferry, Leesburg
