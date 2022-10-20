Editor: I want to send love and thanks to the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Dept., the Loudoun Fire Dept., the Purcellville Fire Dept., Ashburn Fire Dept and everyone else who arrived to fight a fire on my street on Oct. 19.
Luckily, no one was harmed but the amount of smoke was overwhelming and being in town, with trees and attached housing—it could have been horrific.
A neighbor smelled and saw the smoke early and called it in. Within 5 minutes the trucks and firefighters arrived. Not only was their training amazing to watch, but the way they interacted with scared neighbors was both serious and empathetic. The team effort and speed at which they controlled the fire, assisted neighbors and the people who lived in that house was the height of professionalism.
You know in theory how amazing our fire department is, but to see it in action makes you so proud to have these dedicated men and women at the ready.
Thank you Thank you Thank you.
Nicole Lee, Leesburg
(1) comment
A very nice letter recognizing how lucky we are in LoCo. to have the world class fire service.
A good reminder to the Nimbys who oppose fire stations built near them.
