Editor: I was both encouraged and discouraged by the recent decision by the Board of Supervisors to allow utility scale solar at Dulles Airport.
I am pleased that Loudoun asserted its authority in the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and Dominion Energy application for an 835-acre, 100-megawatt solar installation. I am disheartened, however, that Loudoun’s premiere environmental groups’ recommendations for rooftop and parking lot solar were not heeded.
It’s ironic that a carbon offset argument is used to support destruction of 80 acres of fragile and valuable wetlands and hundreds of acres of old growth forest. Carbon offsets are usually applied to projects that emit global warming greenhouse gas, GHG. Typically, the carbon offset practice is to plant trees because trees remove the most common GHG carbon dioxide from the air. Perversely, at Dulles Airport trees will be removed for a project that will not emit GHG.
Trees should not be removed. There are six reasons why old growth forests are very important. Trees can mitigate climate change by storing more carbon than young forests; provide unique, undisturbed habitat for wildlife; and clean our water and air.
Wetlands should not be destroyed. Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems, comparable to rain forests and coral reefs. Wetlands play a critical role by supporting development of organisms that form the base of the food web; and by providing food, water, and shelter for mammals and birds, especially during migration.
While rezoning the land from residential to industrial is appropriate, loss of forest including old growth forest and wetlands, is not. The environmental groups’ analysis showed that roof top and parking lot solar can produce 80% of the electricity that the forest displacing ground mount solar can produce.
Solar at Dulles doesn’t have to be an either/or choice. Loudoun can have it both ways. Installing rooftop and parking lot solar will be good for the environment and good for climate change. Send the application back to the drawing board even if it requires a different department at Dominion Energy.
Natalie Pien, Leesburg
