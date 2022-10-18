Editor: If you like the fun of bowling, you’re really going to love what can happen if you vote for Hung Cao to represent Loudoun County in the U.S. Congress.
In bowling, you know you can roll a strike by knocking down all 10 pins, but first you must knock down the headpin to start a chain reaction to cause the other pins to fall.
In this year’s election, you can roll a strike, per se, by first voting for Republican Hung Cao to knock down (figuratively speaking) the Democrat Party’s 10th Congressional District headpin, Jennifer Wexton. When Wexton falls, the Republican Party can potentially take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and then the fun begins.
The second pin to drop can be Nancy Pelosi, who can lose her job as Speaker of the House. After Pelosi bites the dust, the third pin to crumple can be Pelosi’s “January 6th” kangaroo committee, which can be replaced by honest representatives who can publicly expose Pelosi’s role in setting up that January 6 event.
The fourth pin to collapse can be the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, who can be replaced by an honest representative who can begin to hold hearings to uncover the dealings of the Biden Family with China, Russia, and Ukraine.
When the 5-pin (Adam Smith, Chairman, House Armed Services Committee) tumbles down, he can be replaced with an honest representative who can expose the Democrat officials responsible for Biden’s embarrassing and disastrous exit from Afghanistan.
The 6- through 10-pins to be toppled over can be any of the other Democrat Party representatives (take your pick) who have collaborated with Jennifer Wexton, with the Democrats in the Biden Administration, and with the Fake News journalists to basically throw a gutter ball while dealing with the important issues facing our society today.
As you go to vote, you may even want to increase your fun by pretending that you really are going bowling. Just wear a pair of colorful shoes, a colorful bowling-type shirt that says something clever like “Let’s Go Brandon,” and then attempt to roll a strike by voting for a great American hero, Hung Cao, to be our next representative in Congress.
Mike Panchura, Sterling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.