Editor: Just two years ago, we were at 2% inflation with stable prices. Inflation and prices are now way up and real wages are down. Two years ago, we were the world’s largest exporter of oil and gas. Even more than OPEC. Why do we now have to ask OPEC and other countries for oil when we have our own? We need to get our energy independence back by using our own resources and technology. This will help our economy and bring down gas prices. We should incorporate wind, solar, nuclear and other technologies into our current energy portfolio to save the economy and protect our environment and climate. That’s what Gov. Youngkin wants to do. Instead, we’re draining our strategic oil reserves for political reasons, not for an unexpected national crisis.
Here in Loudoun County, our public schools should continue to challenge our students with merit-based core subjects and critical thinking. We need to get rid of politics and gender ideology in the classroom that’s causing confusion and impacts our children’s mental health. We need to stop teaching our children to view people through racial boxes instead of their character.
We need national leaders who want to stop the drug and human trafficking crisis at our southwestern border. How safe are we because of this? In the last year, more Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses, trafficked from the southwestern border, than during the entire Vietnam War. In addition, vulnerable families are at great risk and dying in large numbers. Children are being raped. That’s not compassionate.
We have high crime rates across the country and an unsecure southwestern border. Meanwhile, the Biden administration wants to hire 87,000 more IRS agents. Let’s support our sheriffs, police officers and border agents instead. In the midst of geopolitical hotspots, our defense department and public safety organizations are suffering from woke policies and are not meeting recruitment quotas. We’re paying the price with our safety and security.
The student loan bailout adds to the national debt currently at $31 trillion and doesn’t solve the increasing costs of college tuition. It’s another tax that’s unfair to us who paid our college debt and also unfair to people who didn’t go to college.
Vote Republican to end failed divisive and demeaning policies of the Democrats. Vote Republican for a better economy that helps our families, and for education policies that value the role of parents.
Make your voice heard and your values count. Learn about our candidates and go vote.
Mike Fetterman, Leesburg
