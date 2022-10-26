Editor:
Does anyone wonder why there are all those Hung Cao signs on state and county property along Rt. 7 and elsewhere around the county but no Jennifer Wexton signs in the same areas?
Simple: Those signs are in violation of State Department of Transportation regulations.
Unfortunately, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office refuses to remove the signs and VDOT says they’ll take them down – but doesn’t follow through.
While Democrats respect the rules, Cao and his folks clearly do not. And if Cao can’t be bothered to play by the rules during the campaign, what can we expect if he wins an election?
Michael Zuckerman, Round Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.