Editor: It appears that we are seeing a new chapter in the U.S. Rt. 15 issue. The Board of Supervisors have discussed a “priority” list to address some short term (seven years) safety improvements.
In my opinion, U.S. Rt. 15 was never able to accommodate the demand placed on it by the BOS approving any new development prior to addressing the required infrastructure, so here we are.
It seems that the catalyst for the short-term list is the anticipated completion date for the proposed U.S. Rt. 15 project is 2040, if all goes to current plan.
As for the short-term priority list, two of them really jump out at me as a taxpayer. It is presented to add right and left turn lanes for access to Vanish Farmwoods Brewery and seasonal Farmer John’s Market. These are private businesses.
Let me say here that I am all for business, especially local business. My issue dates back to the late ’80s, early ’90s. There were a number of left turn lanes constructed for safety and reduce congestion. They worked very well.
I met with Betsy Brown, the Catoctin District supervisor at the time, at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 15 and Spinks Ferry Road. We witnessed and discussed people passing on the south bound shoulder around people attempting to turn left onto Spinks Ferry Road. She said she would check into a possible solution. I asked that while she was checking into this, I directed her attention about 200 yards south and requested she also inquire as to why there was a left turn lane constructed into the Little Rock Motel and not Spinks Ferry Road. She was somewhat taken aback.
This question has been asked of all subsequent Catoctin District supervisors in some form or another and still waiting for a reason. One supervisor did get VDOT to install a sign to not drive on the shoulders, which I do believe is already a violation in and of itself. To this day, I still have to yield to people passing on the shoulder, at a rather fast pace, when I sit behind someone turning left, as is dictated.
If the proposed turn lanes are to be accomplished, that is fine but a left turn lane on southbound U.S. Rt. 15 must be accomplished first if people are actually concerned about safety and congestion.
One item that could possibly be placed on the short-term list is mandatory headlight use, not just DRLs. Using your headlights during the day, regardless of the conditions, can improve visibility and safety. This is already in use in many places, just over the Point of Rocks Bridge comes to mind.
Michael Donatelli, Lucketts
