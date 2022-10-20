Editor: Since abortion has become the most important issue in this election year for some people and has become a clarion call to vote Democrat, the issue ought to be fully understood.
The latest Supreme Court decision (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization) determined that no right to abortion exists in the U.S. Constitution and, therefore, decisions regulating abortion rests with the individual states.
Democratic legislators are prepared and poised to codify abortion “rights” into state laws and constitutions. In our own state in 2019, Delegate Kathy Tran introduced HB2491, the Repeal Act, in the General Assembly. This act would repeal restrictions on third trimester abortions, allow abortion doctors to self-certify the necessity of late-term abortions, eliminate informed consent requirements, permit late-term abortions to be performed in outpatient clinics, remove ultrasound requirements, eliminate Virginia’s 24-hour waiting period, and allow a baby that survives a late-term procedure to die on the table. That didn’t sit well with most Virginians at that time.
President Biden, Vice President Harris, Virginia’s 10th District Congresswoman Wexton, and all Democratic legislators promote abortion for any reason at any time during pregnancy and propose to make it the law of the land. To vote Democrat is to vote for no restrictions on abortion as well as possible persecution and prosecution of pro-lifers and pregnancy resource centers. The United States, China, and North Korea are among only six countries in the world with such laws
Are you comfortable with that? Not I. I won’t be voting for any Democrat or progressive at any level of government.
Maureen H. Whalen, Leesburg
