Editor: Recently, your publication has brought to light the funding dilemma facing Loudoun County taxpayers. As the Board of Supervisors develop the future budgets for the county, revenues are projected to stagnate or even disappear, resulting in higher tax bills for county residents. The BOS continues to approve massive development within the county (One Loudoun comes to mind) with the cost of infrastructure passed off to existing taxpayers thru higher taxes. This has to stop.
One area of unnecessary expenditure rests with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue. Rather than use existing facilities, and purchase vehicles that fit the roads and driveways of western Loudoun, LCFR continues to demand new, luxurious facilities be built and buy oversized vehicles. A prime example of this is the proposed new fire station for the Philomont first due area.
This proposed new station was designed by architects based upon specifications provided by LCFR without community input, and contains such things as a barbecue patio, exercise patio, and drive through bays. Bill Ridge, a resident of Philomont, has reviewed the Lemay, Erickson Williams feasibility study, dated May 17, 2021, and has determined that renovating the current firehouse would fulfill all of the requirements of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue while saving county taxpayers millions of dollars. Mr.. Ridge has spent the past 30 years working as an architect, and as chief of the Architecture and Engineering Branch at EPA.
There is no practical reason for a replacement station in Philomont. Public safety is not hindered in any way with the existing structure. The current station is modern by every standard, fully capable, and perfectly adequate for emergency services in our western Loudoun region. In fact, considering the call volume is less than one call per day (0.6), is spending $22 million in taxpayer funding a prudent use of tax revenues in this current difficult time frame?
It appears the employees of Loudoun County, as well as the county board, have lost track of who they work for. They are more interested in building empires with plenty of photo ops, than in spending taxpayer money wisely.
Lloyd McCliggott, Philomont
