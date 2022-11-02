Editor; This letter concerns the candidate Huong Cao and Repulicans’ beliefs about inflation.
First Mr. Cao,is running on his record of service in the Navy and nothing else. Thank you for your service. You took an oath as a service member. You solemnly swore to support and defend the constitution —the constitution of the USA. He Is running as a Republican even though he doesn’t admit to it in your TV adds. That means he is part of a party of anti-constitutional, election-denying liars and supporters of the anti-democracy Jan. 6 violent rioters at the capitol who tried to thwart the will of the people and stop the peaceful transfer of power. How is this consistent with his oath? He should just admit that he is a Republican and stop the stealth campaign, wolf-in-sheep's-clothing routine.
As for inflation, Republicans believe that inflation is President Biden's and the Democrat's fault. You are entitled to your own beliefs but not your own facts. Everyone knows that inflation is the result of a worldwide pandemic, a worldwide economic meltdown and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has done remarkably well under President Biden and the Democrats compared to other advanced economies.
If you think the Republicans have a plan, why have they not revealed it to the American people? Mr. McConnell refuses to tell the American people the Republican plan. That's because the party of no has no plan. And if you think they do then as the old saying goes, I have a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn.
Kurt Rodney, Leesburg
