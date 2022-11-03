Editor:
Access to the internet at broadband speeds is an essential tool for everyday modern life and success in business. Lack of broadband service in Loudoun County has been an issue for far too long and has negatively impacted businesses and families in the county even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loudoun Broadband Alliance is monitoring the project undertaken by the county and All Points Broadband to ensure the promised goals are met. The report given by county staff and Mr. Carr during the Nov. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting helped to clarify the project timeline and other details. County residents, however, continue to ask that All Points Broadband and the county provide insight into the order in which fiber service areas will be built.
Clearly, we wish this project had started much sooner, but we appreciate the county’s efforts over the past 24 months to address this issue on a comprehensive basis. Loudoun Broadband Alliance is optimistic that this public-private partnership coupled with county-urged expansions by Comcast and Verizon, and other fiber Internet builds, like those undertaken by the Town of Hillsboro, by Cladded Glass and other ISPs, will eliminate the broadband gap in Loudoun County by the end of 2024.
Kevin A. Noll, Co-Founder, President
Loudoun Broadband Alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.