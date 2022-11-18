Editor: Thank you, Loudoun Now, for the excellent coverage of the Silver Line opening to Loudoun. However, one important name was not mentioned in the article, who in my view, was probably the one Loudoun County elected official who was so instrumental to bringing Metro to Ashburn—and that is former Chairman Scott York.
Mr. York is now executive director of the Committee for Dulles, so he may not have wanted to be in the media or the limelight for this grand opening Nov. 15, and he's never been known to toot his horn. However, his involvement as a county supervisor (1996 to 2015) was immeasurable.
Mr. York served on the county planning commission in the early 1990s when the comprehensive plan was changed to enable Metro and the appropriate planning and zoning at the stations at Routes 772, 606 and 28. As board chair he shepherded Loudoun to support rail as the locally preferred alternative and worked to ensure Loudoun's excellent express bus system would remain intact and not converted to route passengers to the stations. This means Loudoun commuters have a choice—bus or Metro.
Prior to my election as Leesburg District supervisor in 2011, he helped secure a less expensive redesign of the Dulles Airport station so the project's Phase II (Wiehle to Ashburn) could qualify for federal funding. And it was on my time on the board when he worked to vacate a bad project labor agreement requirement the Airports Authority Board wanted, but which also would have raised costs.
That move helped me, a long time Metro opponent, to be the deciding vote in July 2012 to bring the Silver Line beyond the airport, although the main reason was Chairman York helped devise a special tax district whereby the cost of Metro, operating, maintenance and capital, would be shouldered by those with properties near or at the stations—not the overall homeowners and businesses in the county.
I am sure I neglected to mention more of Scott Yorks actions to bring the Silver Line to Loudoun, but wanted to be sure Loudoun Now readers he was probably the No. 1 catalyst among elected leaders to make it a reality.
Ken Reid, McLean
Leesburg District Supervisor, 2012 to 2015)
