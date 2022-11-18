Editor: I am honored to be re-elected mayor and thrilled to serve again as mayor of the town I love, Leesburg.
Thank you to the citizens of Leesburg for trusting me to represent me as your mayor. I look forward to working with the council and our town team to continue improving our beautiful town and serving our constituents' needs.
Leesburg is great because of the people who live here. In addition, we are fortunate to have dedicated town staff and a police department committed to excellent customer service and ensuring everything runs smoothly. Our unique and varied business community has chosen to invest here and to help our town prosper. We have non-profit charities to offer a helping hand and our various religious congregations to provide comfort and guidance.
As elected officials, we are, and have to be, accountable to you. I will continue planning Leesburg's future while honoring our past. My focus will be to ensure our economy is strong, our town is safe, and we spend your tax dollars efficiently and effectively. My commitment to making our government more transparent and accessible continues with my Meet the Mayor events, the next one happening on Nov. 25 at SimplyBe from 9 to11 am.
If we work together, no matter our opinions, we can make a difference and use our shared love of Leesburg to maintain a place where people want to live, work, and visit. I look forward to your ideas and concerns and am always available to meet and talk. My direct number is 703-771-6522. I'm here to help, so don't hesitate to contact me with any needs or ideas to build a better Leesburg.
Kelly Burk, Leesburg
