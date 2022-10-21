Editor: I think there are a number of Democratic voters who are suffering from Stockholm syndrome.
Stockholm syndrome is a coping mechanism to an abusive situation where people develop positive feelings toward their abusers over time.
Other symptoms include sympathy for their abuser’s beliefs and behaviors and negative feelings toward other authority figures.
Having fallen in love with the what was once the Democratic calling card, “we’re the party of the little guy,” these folks are now unable to see the truth that the Democratic Party has become the party of the elite, uber far-left, radicals.
It might not be all their fault. The Democratic Party has used multiple strategies to maintain control over Democratic voters including isolating them from outside influences, threatening their reputation if they leave the relationship, and offering them occasional empathy to make them believe that nobody else understands them or that everything is OK.
But everything isn’t OK, is it? Actually, could it be any worse?
Inflation at 40-year high. Gas and food prices going up (way up). Retirement nest eggs destroyed. Parents excluded from school issues regarding their children. Southern border disaster with 4 million illegal immigrants. Rampant crime across the country. U.S. reputation shattered around the world.
Now, democrats in Virginia want to criminalize parents who refuse to affirm their child’s sexual identity confusion. So, with Democrats in charge, you could lose custody of your daughter for telling her she’s a girl and refusing to tell her she’s a boy.
Keep in mind that Jennifer Wexton’s most notable achievement during her term representing the 10th District is serving as co-chair of the Congressional Transgender Equality Task Force.
Still, after all this, many voters can’t seem to recognize that they're in a toxic relationship with the Democratic Party. They try to justify bad behavior by saying “democrat officials are trying hard,” “they're just misunderstood.”
Yet, there’s hope for those suffering Stockholm syndrome.
1) Stay objective. It will help reduce your cognitive dissonance.
2) Keep educating yourself. Knowledge is power and will help you identify the abuse you have suffered.
3) Finally, break free by voting Republican.
John Smith, Sterling
