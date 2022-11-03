Editor: The truth always comes out.
Now we learn, that Jennifer Wexton, who said she defends abused women, repeatedly went easy on rapists as a Loudoun County prosecutor.
As a Loudoun County prosecutor in 2001, Wexton agreed to misdemeanor charges against two rapists letting them walk free after just a few months in prison. One of those rapists was charged with raping the same woman four times in the same day. The other was an illegal immigrant who abducted his victim and raped her in the woods.
Under Virginia law, these men were eligible to serve a minimum of 5 years in prison for each rape.
In 2004, Wexton’s prosecution of a rapist led the judge to reduce his sentence from 40-years to 12-years. Wexton effectively secured a reduced sentence for a violent offender who broke into a woman’s apartment and raped her.
Why should we be surprised?
As a state senator, Wexton voted against making public the employment information of convicted sex offenders. How is that “defending abused women?”
Additionally, in 2019, Wexton endorsed Buta Biberaj for Commonwealth Attorney saying a vote for her was “a vote for a safer, and more equitable Loudoun.”
This is the same Biberaj whose term as Commonwealth Attorney has seen prosecutions down 67% and who was removed and disqualified from a criminal case by a Circuit Court Judge
for being “unable to prosecute the case with professional standards,” and “deliberately misleading the Court and the public.” Biberaj is incompetent having mistakenly released a murder suspect and hired a registered sex offender into her office.
We all know that Jennifer Wexton firmly and loudly stated, “I’m on Team Joe!” Now we know that she is also on Team Biberaj and is no defender of abused women.
Vote for someone who does more than talk and align themselves with incompetent people.
Vote for Hung Cao.
John Smith, Sterling
