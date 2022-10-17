Editor:
Last weekend candidates for Purcellville Town Council and mayor participated in a debate at the Carver Center as we lead up to November’s election.
We have found ourselves in the position of having two teams competing for the soon-to-be-vacant seats. There are two huge differences between these teams. One team under mayoral candidate Milan consists of candidates focused on continuing the “legacy” of Mayor Fraser and spending all their energy apportioning blame on others and finding creative ways to spin stories of previous failures.
The other team is focused on looking to Purcellville’s future, leading with positivity. candidates Grewe, Stinnette, and Rayner already serve on Town Council and have demonstrated a consistent positive and balanced approach to leading this town over the past few years. Add to that, Caleb Stought brings a welcomed combination of military and leadership experience to the team.
“Team Milan” gave me some real concerns. Phrases like “sorry, it’s late for me,” “I’m tired now,, and “I’m not good with big numbers” during a one-hour debate made me shudder—quotes which as I write them make me cringe even now days after the debate.
Are we going to trust people who are tired after a few minutes of spirited conversation to lead this town for the next four years? I certainly am not. That is why on Nov. 8 my vote is clear for candidates Grewe, Stinnette, Rayner, and Stought.
Slow Growth = Do Nothing & Encourage Stagnation.
John A. Mizerak, Purcellville
