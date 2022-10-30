Editor: Veterans Day in America is Friday, Nov. 11. We citizens look forward to the grand parades and patriotic celebration ceremonies throughout the United States to honor the sacrifices made by our veterans of all war starting with the Revolutionary War
Also, as we continue to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, thank and honor the veterans that fought in that war and their families that supported them.
Nov. 11, 2022, is the special day set aside to pay tribute and show love to our proud men and women of the Armed Forces who served selflessly for our great country.
I urge you to fly our beautiful American flag as we attend the patriotic parades and ceremonies held in Sarasota and throughout the United States.
God Bless America, one nation under God.
Jean Maxwell Catsakis, Purcellville
Sara De Soto Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
