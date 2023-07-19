Editor: I recently was invited to a roundtable on veteran's issues that was sponsored by Juan Pablo Segura, who is running for State Senate in Loudoun County.
As a veteran, we need public servants and leaders, who are focused on supporting our brave men and women who sacrifice so much to serve our great nation. It was refreshing to hear a candidate truly focus on understanding veteran issues.
This roundtable, like several others he has done on health care, business, etc... is collaborative and focused on us, the residents. More importantly, he listened, took notes, and wholeheartedly wanted to understand all of our (veteran) concerns, regardless of political party. Veterans and their families need a strong and passionate advocate for veteran issues in the State Senate. We must never forget our veterans.
Juan Pablo highlighted to me, how as a candidate he doesn't care which political party comes up with an idea, but if it is one that helps veterans, he is laser-focused to support it. I look forward to more veteran roundtables and I wholly support him in November and recommend all those in Loudoun to get to know him, and his vision for our County and Virginia.
Jason Mello, Ashburn
