Editor: Gov. Youngkin is right on target with his energy initiative. It is thoughtful, science-based , and will enhance Virginia’s economy and keep energy prices affordable for all Virginians.
The governor proposes using all of Virginia’s and America’s energy resources, such as natural gas and oil, renewables and new, promising safe nuclear power produced by Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) possibly located on old coal sites .
Unfortunately, the energy policy we see coming out of Washington and what had been coming out of Richmond before Youngkin is detrimental to our well-being, our jobs and the environment. The Democrats in Virginia and DC have declared war on domestic energy by attempting to phase out natural gas and oil. Perhaps they don’t understand that we can’t eat without the fertilizer produced by natural gas or that gas and oil are used to make medicines, plastics, resins, solvents, clothing, etc. Europe is fast learning the folly of this policy with the EU indicating that it is essential for Europe to have adequate supplies of natural gas and nuclear energy. Germany is even open to looking into fracking for natural gas production. Jamie Dimon CEO of JP Morgan Chase Bank said recently, “We should have been pumping more oil and gas.” Dimon told a congressional committee that his bank will not embrace a ban on investing in oil and gas. According to Forbes, he said: “Absolutely not, that would be the road to hell for America.”
Meanwhile President Biden, while curtailing domestic production, is begging the Saudis, the dictators in Venezuela and even Iran for more fossil fuels. He is depleting our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to dangerously low levels.
I shouldn’t be surprised about these disastrous energy policies coming out of DC. I was a counsel to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee when Jimmy Carter was president. If you aren’t old enough to remember the Carter energy policy, just think of long lines at the pump, factories closed for lack of fuel, and ultra-high energy bills. Their answer to the crisis was more regulation. Believe it or not they banned clean natural gas in utility and industrial boilers. They said we were out of natural gas in the U.S. I don’t wonder why since they had price controls on the well head way below the cost of production. Like the Biden Administration, Carter proposed huge government subsidies for alternatives such as synthetic fuels which were not technologically viable and almost pushed through legislation that would have created an “energy czar” to oversee all US energy policy.
Thankfully, Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980 and promptly decontrolled oil and gas prices at the well head causing a gusher of gas production and substantially lower energy prices. And he also spearheaded the repeal of the Fuel Use Act that mandated the use of coal in industrial and utility facilities. Unleashing American natural gas production has done more than any other action to power the economy forward and to provide for cleaner air. I’m pleased to see that a leader here in Virginia , Glenn Youngkin, is paving the way (like Ronald Reagan did for the US) for more jobs, affordable energy and a cleaner environment.
James E. Rich, Middleburg
There was a horrible gas shortage in the United States during the 1970s. People could only purchase gas on certain days. Most of the shortage occurred during the Nixon/Ford administrations. Actually, the subsequent Democrat president, Jimmy Carter, was very prescient. He had 32 solar panels installed on the White House roof. Thank you very much James E. Rich. But I'll stick with the Democrats. Please Vote Loudoun!
Inexpensive, plentiful energy drives all advances in civilization. Every aspect of our lives are dependent on inexpensive, plentiful energy. Modern communications, transportation and travel, science, medicine and every aspect of our lives are possible because of energy.
If you make energy more expensive and less plentiful you will impoverish everyone, shorten lives, and reduce the forward progress of civilization. If you want a new "dark ages" you will get it if you pursue anti-energy policies.
The energy policies of the Democrat establishment may well cause a collapse of our economy and civilization and turn us back 150 years.
