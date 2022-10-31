Editor: What is Joe Biden’s economic illiteracy costing you?
If you’re a mother, he’s literally taking food from your baby’s mouth. Imagine you need a new car because your first child is on the way. Before Biden took office you could have purchased a Subaru Crosstrek with an automatic transmission and heated seats and a more efficient engine. Today, thanks to skyrocketing interest rates that same payment buys you $2,700 less car. All you can afford is the stick shift base model that gets five fewer miles per gallon.
Thanks to Joe Biden, not only are you driving a worse car, you’re spending more on gas to drive it. At today’s gas prices that’s the equivalent of 23 servings of Enfamil to be exact. At 2019’s gas prices in the more efficient Subaru you would have 85 more servings of Enfamil in your pantry every single month. 1020 servings for the year. That’s a whole lot of formula.
If you are a young family just starting out, he’s taking the roof from over your head. Imagine you want to buy a townhome and move out of the condo you rent with your wife, son, and baby on the way. Thanks to Biden’s economy your monthly payment buys a whole lot less home. $120,000 less home to be exact. That beautiful $350,000 town home in the nice neighborhood in the good school district will cost you $9,936 more to own every year because Joe Biden does not understand economics. That’s real money out of your pocket you could use to support your young family. How many years of little league or summer camp does that pay for? Private school?
If you are a recent college graduate trying to start a credit history, he’s picking your pocket. Thanks to Joe Biden your fist credit card interest rate is close to loan shark territory at nearly 28.77%. That’s an 80% increase since Joe Biden took office. In Biden’s economy everything you need to start your post graduate life got a lot more expensive. The hurdles for young people haven’t been this high for over 40 years.
We can’t afford Biden’s economy. Vote Hung Cao Nov. 8
Hunt McMahon, Purcellville
