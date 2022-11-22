Editor: I don’t live in Loudoun County, but I am drawn to the area again and again for hiking excursions along the Blue Ridge, scenic drives, delicious eateries, and welcoming residents.
I recently learned that Loudoun County is going through a zoning ordinance rewrite. Part of this rewrite includes the mountainside overlay district (MOD), which involves a landscape feature of great interest to me: the mountain ranges. The mountains play a significant role in my desire to visit Loudoun, where I can recreate and explore with my pup Jack.
As many of you know, the Blue Ridge Mountains are home to the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (AT) and lovely day hikes, such as Bears Den Overlook, Raven Rocks, and Buzzard Hill. The more advanced hiker may even decide to tackle the aptly named “roller coaster” section of the AT—12.5 miles of varying climbs and descents between Ashby Gap and Snickers Gap.
While hiking isn’t for everyone, a fair number of folks enjoy it. In 2021, nearly 59 million people in the United States participated in hiking activities. Thinking more locally, 79% of households in the Northern Virginia Recreational Planning Region listed “visiting natural areas” as one of their top outdoor recreation activities. From an economic perspective, the annual per-capita spending on outdoor recreation in Loudoun County is $99.70. That figure jumps to $184.32 when one focuses entirely on the Town of Leesburg. That’s a lot of money going into the economy for food, gear, lodging, and gas!
Outside of drawing in tourists, the mountains also contain headwaters to public water resources, support groundwater recharge, and provide valuable habitat for plant and animal communities. They are a place of beauty and cultural heritage and are a haven from the busy day-to-day lives we all lead.
As an outsider, I would like to make a plea to Loudoun residents and ask that you make your voice heard throughout the zoning ordinance rewrite process. Mountains are highly sensitive to land disturbance and development, and now you have the opportunity to ensure they are safeguarded well into the future. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, December 12th and you can either speak in-person or provide written comment. Let County leadership know how important the mountains are to you and the future of Loudoun.
Finally, thank you for allowing this traveler to enjoy all the magnificent natural resources that your home has to offer.
Happy trails,
Hallie and Jack Harriman, Strasburg
