Editor: From California to Chesapeake, the number of mass shootings grows, barely creating a ripple. We have become inured to such news.
The governor spoke in Chesapeake, with feeling and compassion, in his role as the minister he is. He did not speak in his role as governor, to his new Virginia flock, about how he would protect them from harm.
A serious study of the problem might lead to reasonable solutions. We can all agree that there are too many guns in this country, but there are also too many gun owners, not all of whom should own guns. The majority of gun owners are responsible and if they alone owned guns, the problem would be minimized.
We have driver’s licenses, why not gun licenses? During the application process, authorities would have the time to detect red flags or other signs of concern, thus denying possession to those who might be more likely to cause harm.
This is not the complete solution, but it might be the start of that process.
FW Lillis, Leesburg
