Editor: This is in response to the most recent constituent letter from Del. Dave LaRock. From his soapbox, the delegate has aimed his arsenal at the CDC, the evil federal agency which applies science, not cliches or misinformation, against the nation’s infectious enemies.
Del. LaRock states the CDC has moved closer to mandating the COVID vaccination for school children, but he should know that the CDC issues science-based recommendations, not mandates. It is the states that mandate vaccines. Perhaps this misunderstanding stems from his source of info, Fox News, whose embrace of truth is not legendary.
From this and other letters, one could infer that Mr. LaRock is anti-vaccine or thinks that they should be voluntary, like a choice between coffee or tea. Smallpox has been eradicated by vaccinations. COVID has been tamed by Operation Warp Speed and had more been vaccinated earlier, instead of following the bellowing of those who grasp of science is flimsy, this virus could have been corralled earlier, shortening the economic shutdown, zoom schooling and the pandemic-imposed restrictions for all.
Keep it simple. Get the Omicron booster. Help your neighbor.
FW Lillis, Leesburg
