Editor: From the great American songbook “Bill Bailey Won’t You Please Come Home,” substitute the name Gov. Youngkin.
Traveling to some 12 states since March, everywhere but Virginia. From Arizona to Maine, Texas to Michigan and many other points East and West, North and South. Campaigning in support of Republican candidates running for governor, all election deniers, shameless racists, and advocates against women’s right to their own health.
All this travel by the governor in pursuit of his 2024 presidential ambitions.
Meanwhile, in his home state of Virginia, plans and policies are slow to be released. Some have even commented that the governor is not that essential to the day-to-day operations of the state.
When some policies are released, recent examples, so confrontational, controversial and resoundingly opposed, as the governor’s proposed revisions to climate change and to LGBTQ laws enacted in 2020.
The governor who ran on culture wars now takes that same approach as he travels. How sad.
Fariborz Fatemi, McLean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.